DreamUp Wisconsin 2019 Semi Finalists

EARN Dane: Empowering Employee Advancement
- Create an opportunity calculator to inform workers of their income and benefit(s)
- Create a digital people-to-program platform to streamline communication between workers and workforce programs.
- Bolster the EARN Dane resource network to support career advancement.
- Partners: Employment and Training Association, City of Madison, Workforce Development Board South Central WI, United Way of Dane County, Latino Academy of Workforce Development, Urban League Greater Madison
Healthy Black Families
- Partner with Black families to design a culturally responsive, closed-loop referral system that coordinates, tracks and responds to their self-identified needs.
- Health care providers would administer a universal screener for social needs and establish a risk-stratification system to connect high-risk patients to a community-based network of professionals.
- Partners: Dane County Health Council, Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, Harambee Village Doulas, Meadowood Health Partnership, UW—Madison Population Health Institute
FEED Dane
- Double the size of the FEED Kitchen facility to incorporate a co-packing service, pop-up restaurant, retail space, and culinary training.
- Develop a food cart web application.
- Develop a FEED Kitchen delivery service.
- Partners: Northside Planning Council
AI to Reduce Student Loan Debt
- Create a state-run artificial intelligence (AI) application to answer student loans questions or refer users to a coach.
- Simplify information about student loans to help debt holders navigate the repayment system and improve the student loan default rate and the repayment efficiency.
- Partners: Eunji You, Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis
Mobilize Dane
- Remove transportation barriers to jobs.
- Organize participating employers into a consortium that supports advancements in workforce development, child care, housing, transit, and health care.
- Expand to more Dane County communities.
- Partners: YWCA Madison, Union Cab, the Village of DeForest, UW–Madison Department of Planning and Landscape Architecture
ReadyBot AI Sidekick
- Create a career advising chatbot with the power to assess skills and make connections instantly using AI and data source integrations
- A reskilling process that connects workers to their next best training and job opportunities.
- Partners: Sidekick Education, UW-Madison, Center for Research on College to Workforce Transitions, UW Health, Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, Madison College, Workforce Development Board of South Central WI
Clock’d
- Enable workers in the foodservice & hospitality sectors to pick up open shifts local businesses post at will using the Clock’d app.
- Develop job training and benefit assistance to enrolled workers.
- Partners: Clock’d, WI Restaurant Assoc.
