University of Wisconsin–Madison
INSTITUTE FOR RESEARCH ON POVERTY
Research | Training | Policy | Practice

DreamUp Wisconsin 2019 Semi Finalists

Posted on

EARN Dane: Empowering Employee Advancement

Finance Icon

Workforce Icon

Technology Icon

Policy Icon

 

 

  • Create an opportunity calculator to inform workers of their income and benefit(s)
  • Create a digital people-to-program platform to streamline communication between workers and workforce programs.
  • Bolster the EARN Dane resource network to support career advancement.
  • Partners: Employment and Training Association, City of Madison, Workforce Development Board South Central WI, United Way of Dane County, Latino Academy of Workforce Development, Urban League Greater Madison

Healthy Black Families

Health Icon

Technology Icon

 

 

  • Partner with Black families to design a culturally responsive, closed-loop referral system that coordinates, tracks and responds to their self-identified needs.
  • Health care providers would administer a universal screener for social needs and establish a risk-stratification system to connect high-risk patients to a community-based network of professionals.
  • Partners: Dane County Health Council, Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, Harambee Village Doulas, Meadowood Health Partnership, UW—Madison Population Health Institute

FEED Dane

Workforce Icon

Food Icon

Technology Icon

 

 

  • Double the size of the FEED Kitchen facility to incorporate a co-packing service, pop-up restaurant, retail space, and culinary training.
  • Develop a food cart web application.
  • Develop a FEED Kitchen delivery service.
  • Partners: Northside Planning Council

AI to Reduce Student Loan Debt

Finance Icon

Technology Icon

 

 

  • Create a state-run artificial intelligence (AI) application to answer student loans questions or refer users to a coach.
  • Simplify information about student loans to help debt holders navigate the repayment system and improve the student loan default rate and the repayment efficiency.
  • Partners: Eunji You, Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis

Mobilize Dane

Transportation Icon

Technology Icon

 

 

  • Remove transportation barriers to jobs.
  • Organize participating employers into a consortium that supports advancements in workforce development, child care, housing, transit, and health care.
  • Expand to more Dane County communities.
  • Partners: YWCA Madison, Union Cab, the Village of DeForest, UW–Madison Department of Planning and Landscape Architecture

ReadyBot AI Sidekick

Workforce Icon

Technology Icon

 

 

  • Create a career advising chatbot with the power to assess skills and make connections instantly using AI and data source integrations
  • A reskilling process that connects workers to their next best training and job opportunities.
  • Partners: Sidekick Education, UW-Madison, Center for Research on College to Workforce Transitions, UW Health, Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce, Madison College, Workforce Development Board of South Central WI

Clock’d

Workforce Icon

Technology Icon

 

 

  • Enable workers in the foodservice & hospitality sectors to pick up open shifts local businesses post at will using the Clock’d app.
  • Develop job training and benefit assistance to enrolled workers.
  • Partners: Clock’d, WI Restaurant Assoc.
Key:
Transportation Icon
Transportation
Workforce Icon
Workforce
Technology Icon
Technology
Health Icon
Health
Finance Icon
Finance
Food Icon
Food
Policy Icon
Policy

 