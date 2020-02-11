University of Wisconsin–Madison
DreamUp Wisconsin 2019 Finalists

EARN Dane: Empowering Employee Advancement

  • Create an opportunity calculator to inform workers of their income and benefit(s)
  • Create a digital people-to-program platform to streamline communication between workers and workforce programs.
  • Bolster the EARN Dane resource network to support career advancement.
  • Partners: Employment and Training Association, City of Madison, Workforce Development Board South Central WI, United Way of Dane County, Latino Academy of Workforce Development, Urban League Greater Madison

Thrive Dane

(formerly Healthy Black Families)
  • Partner with Black families to design a culturally responsive, closed-loop referral system that coordinates, tracks and responds to their self-identified needs.
  • Health care providers would administer a universal screener for social needs and establish a risk-stratification system to connect high-risk patients to a community-based network of professionals.
  • Partners: Dane County Health Council, Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness, UW—Madison Population Health Institute

Clock’d

  • Enable workers in the foodservice & hospitality sectors to pick up open shifts local businesses post at will using the Clock’d app.
  • Develop job training and benefit assistance to enrolled workers.
  • Partners: Clock’d, WI Restaurant Assoc.
