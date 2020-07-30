A Statement from University Poverty Research Center Directors on Mead’s “Poverty and Culture”

A recent commentary, “Poverty and Culture,” written by Professor Lawrence Mead and published in Society, a journal edited by Jonathan Imber, has caused great concern and anger within the poverty research community. We recognize that Professor Mead has the same rights to express his opinions as we all do and are firm in our commitment to the principle of academic freedom. At the same time, we feel we must speak out and clarify that his opinions do not reflect the current knowledge in the field. His conclusions are false, without any supporting evidence, and completely unfounded. As such his commentary is harmful to the integrity of social science research. Indeed, decades of research suggest that when anti-poverty policies and programs are designed in an effective and inclusive way, much progress can be made.

As poverty scholars, we are committed to understanding and explaining how policies and programs perpetuate or mitigate racism, inequality, violence, and poverty. We have been, and remain, committed to doing research that generates more equitable, just, and anti-racist policy systems and institutions. And yet, we still need to do better and more, because commentaries such as Mead’s are incredibly harmful to communities of color. It is important that as poverty researchers we center our work on fundamental values of diversity, inclusion, equity, and belonging. Racism has no place in our scholarly community.

Irwin Garfinkel

Mitchell I. Ginsberg Professor of Contemporary Urban Problems at the Columbia School of Social Work

Co-Director, Center on Poverty and Social Policy

Columbia University

