2025 IRP Summer Research Workshop – Logistical Information

University of Wisconsin–Madison

Madison, WI

June 16–19, 2025

Workshop Venue

Pyle Center

702 Langdon St.

Madison, WI 53706

Agenda

The Institute for Research on Poverty’s annual Summer Research Workshop will begin on Monday, June 16, at 12:00pm and will adjourn at 1:30pm Thursday, June 19. The workshop will be held in-person at the Pyle Center on the UW–Madison campus. There is no virtual attendance option.

View the 2025 Summer Research Workshop Agenda – agenda subject to change

Workshop Registration: Deadline May 12, 2025. Registration is required to attend.

Please complete the online Workshop Registration form Monday, May 12, 2025.

*We ask that you do not share this invitation, as space is limited and only those on a select list are invited.

Accommodations

IRP has secured discounted rate hotel blocks at the following locations and noted dates listed below. To reserve a room in this room block, please use the booking links below or reach out to the phone/email listed. Use of the room block will be first come first served. Lodging is not covered by IRP. You are not required to stay in these two hotels.

Hotel/Contact Block Dates Cost Book Distance from Pyle Fluno Center

608-441-7118

lemak@wisc.edu Sun. June 15 – Fri. June 20 $170/night Booking Link .3 miles / 8-10 min walk The Graduate

608-257-4391 Mon. June 16, Tues. June 17 only $131/night Booking Link .2 miles / 4-5 min walk

Other Recommended Nearby Hotels (no room block or discounted rate):

Transportation & Travel

IRP will not be covering or reimbursing for travel expenses to and from the workshop conference, and all transportation should be booked on your own.

Please keep the following in mind when making your travel plans:

Arrivals on the morning of Monday, June 16, are anticipated and encouraged. The workshop will start at 12:00pm. No lunch is provided on Day 1.

Sunday arrivals: There are a limited number of hotel rooms at the Fluno Center to accommodate those traveling long distances that need to arrive Sunday.



Departures should be scheduled for the late afternoon or evening on Thursday, June 19. The workshop will conclude at 1:30pm.

Friday Departures: There are a limited number of hotel rooms to accommodate those that need to depart the day after the workshop ends.



It is a 15–20-minute ride from the workshop location to the Dane County Regional Airport. We recommend allowing 1.5 hours from the time you leave campus to the time of your flight departure.

Delays/Cancellations: If you have to cancel your trip,

Please inform Maryellen Pawley via maryellen.pawley@wisc.edu, as soon as possible, and no later than Monday, June 9, 2025 .

. Please reach out directly to the hotel to cancel any lodging reservation made. If you experience travel delays and won’t be able to check in on the day of your reservation, please contact the hotel directly to inform them of your plans, so that your reservation is not cancelled.

Meals & Refreshments

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be provided each full day at the workshop.

day at the workshop. A reception & group dinner will be held at the Pyle Center on Tuesday, June 17. Please confirm your attendance on the registration form.

Participants will be on their own for dinners on June 16 and June 18. Dining options: on campus | in the Campus/Downtown Area.

Please note dietary restrictions or special accommodations on the registration form.

Madison Resources

UW-Madison Campus Map

Downtown Madison Visitor Maps & Guide

Parking: it is recommended to walk or bus as much as possible when on-campus or downtown. Parking garages and lots are available nearby but can fill up quickly.

Presenter Resources

Please watch for an online submission portal to upload your presentation materials by Friday, June 6th. Reach out to maryellen.pawley@wisc.edu and dawn.duren@wisc.edu with questions.

Logistics/Travel Contact

Maryellen Pawley | Outreach Specialist

Institute for Research on Poverty

University of Wisconsin–Madison

Email: maryellen.pawley@wisc.edu