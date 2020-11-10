2020: Measuring Economic Mobility

2020 National Poverty Research Center Topical Panel

May 6, 2020 | 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Convened by the Office of Human Services Policy, Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in conjunction with the Institute for Research on Poverty at the University of Wisconsin–Madison

Overview: Economic mobility is a high priority and cross cutting goal for HHS and our federal partners on the new Interagency Council on Economic Mobility. This panel will provide a high-level overview of current definitions of and research on economic mobility, as well as how the public sector is defining and using economic mobility as a target outcome to improve results for human services programs.

Agenda