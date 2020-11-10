2020: Measuring Economic Mobility

2020 National Poverty Research Center Topical Panel
May 6, 2020 | 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Convened by the Office of Human Services Policy, Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in conjunction with the Institute for Research on Poverty at the University of Wisconsin–Madison
Overview: Economic mobility is a high priority and cross cutting goal for HHS and our federal partners on the new Interagency Council on Economic Mobility. This panel will provide a high-level overview of current definitions of and research on economic mobility, as well as how the public sector is defining and using economic mobility as a target outcome to improve results for human services programs.
Agenda
|1:30 p.m.
|Welcome and Opening Remarks
Katherine Magnuson, University of Wisconsin–Madison
Gretchen Lehman, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, HHS
|1:40 p.m.
|Overview of Measuring Economic Mobility and Definitions
Katherine Magnuson, University of Wisconsin–Madison | Presentation Slides
|1:50 p.m.
|Considerations on How to Measure Economic Mobility
Interpreting Mobility Statistics, Michael Strain, American Enterprise Institute | Presentation Slides
Approaches to Measuring Economic Mobility, Bhashkar Mazumder, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago | Presentation Slides
Discussion:
|2:30 p.m.
|Operationalizing Economic Mobility Outcome Measures in the Field
Ben Jaques-Leslie and Pamela McCauley, Minnesota Department of Human Services | Presentation Slides
|3:00 p.m.
|Wrap Up and Adjourn
Katherine Magnuson, University of Wisconsin–Madison