2020 Fall IRP Seminar Calendar

The fall seminars are being held virtually and connection information is sent to those on the IRP Seminar list in advance. If a video of the past seminar is available a link is provided to the IRP YouTube Channel.

Thursday, September 3, 2020

Return Migration Decisions and Declining Earnings: Immigrants in Linked Survey and Administrative Data

Randall Akee, Associate Professor, Luskin School of Public Affairs, University of California, Los Angeles

Video of this seminar is available on the IRP YouTube Channel.

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Presence and Persistence of Poverty in U.S. Tax Data

Jeff Larrimore, Section Chief, Consumer and Community Development Research, Federal Reserve Board

Video of this seminar is available on the IRP YouTube Channel.

Thursday, September 17, 2020

Pain and Politics in the Heart of America

Jennifer Silva, Assistant Professor, Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, Indiana University



Thursday, September 24, 2020

Law and Order? Associations between Payday Lending Legislation and AFS Use By Degree of Enforcement

Cliff Robb, Associate Professor, Consumer Science Department, University of Wisconsin–Madison

Video of this seminar is available on the IRP YouTube Channel.

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Does the Labor Market Give Credit for Learning Online? Online Course-Taking in High School and Later Labor Market Outcomes

Carolyn Heinrich, Patricia and Rodes Hart Professor of Public Policy and Education, and Economics, Department of Leadership, Policy, and Organizations, Vanderbilt University

Video of this seminar is available on the IRP YouTube Channel.

Thursday, October 8, 2020 – canceled

A Population Approach to Understanding Health and Aging in Autistic Adults

Lauren Bishop, Assistant Professor, Sandra Rosenbaum School of Social Work, University of Wisconsin–Madison



Thursday, October 15, 2020

Developing Individual and Community Level Metrics to Measure Mobility from Poverty

Gregory Acs, Vice President, Income and Benefits Policy, Urban Institute

Video of this seminar is available on the IRP YouTube Channel.

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Fighting Poverty One Family at a Time: Experimental Evidence from an Intervention with Holistic, Individualized, Wrap-Around Services

James Sullivan, Gilbert F. Schaefer College Professor of Economics, Department of Economics, University of Notre Dame

Video of this seminar is available on the IRP YouTube Channel.

Thursday, October 29, 2020

The EITC and Intergenerational Mobility

Maggie Jones, Senior Economist, Center for Economic Studies, U.S. Census Bureau



Thursday, November 5, 2020

The Place-Based Turn in Federal Policy: Implications for Urban Demography & Inequality

Laura Tach, Associate Professor and Director of Graduate Studies, Policy Analysis & Management, Cornell University

Thursday, November 12, 2020

APPAM – NO SEMINAR

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Privilege and Punishment in an Era of Mass Criminalization

Matthew Clair, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Stanford University



Thursday, November 26, 2020

THANKSGIVING – NO SEMINAR

Thursday, December 3, 2020

Personalized Education

Jens Ludwig, Edwin A. and Betty L. Bergman Distinguished Service Professor, Harris School of Public Policy; Director of the University of Chicago’s Crime Lab, University of Chicago



Thursday, December 10, 2020

It’s Who You Know: The Politics of Race, Poverty, and Social Policy in the Rural South

Carolyn Barnes, Assistant Professor, Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University

