University of Wisconsin–Madison
INSTITUTE FOR RESEARCH ON POVERTY
2020 Fall IRP Seminar Calendar

The fall seminars are being held virtually and connection information is sent to those on the IRP Seminar list in advance. If a video of the past seminar is available a link is provided to the IRP YouTube Channel.

Thursday, September 3, 2020

Randall AkeeReturn Migration Decisions and Declining Earnings: Immigrants in Linked Survey and Administrative Data
Randall Akee, Associate Professor, Luskin School of Public Affairs, University of California, Los Angeles
Video of this seminar is available on the IRP YouTube Channel

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Jeff LarrimorePresence and Persistence of Poverty in U.S. Tax Data
Jeff Larrimore, Section Chief, Consumer and Community Development Research, Federal Reserve Board
Video of this seminar is available on the IRP YouTube Channel

Thursday, September 17, 2020

Jennifer SilvaPain and Politics in the Heart of America
Jennifer Silva, Assistant Professor, Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, Indiana University

Thursday, September 24, 2020

Clifford RobbLaw and Order? Associations between Payday Lending Legislation and AFS Use By Degree of Enforcement
Cliff Robb, Associate Professor, Consumer Science Department, University of Wisconsin–Madison
Video of this seminar is available on the IRP YouTube Channel

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Does the Labor Market Give Credit for Learning Online? Online Course-Taking in High School and Later Labor Market Outcomes
Carolyn Heinrich, Patricia and Rodes Hart Professor of Public Policy and Education, and Economics, Department of Leadership, Policy, and Organizations, Vanderbilt University
Video of this seminar is available on the IRP YouTube Channel

Thursday, October 8, 2020 – canceled

Lauren BishopA Population Approach to Understanding Health and Aging in Autistic Adults
Lauren Bishop, Assistant Professor, Sandra Rosenbaum School of Social Work, University of Wisconsin–Madison


Thursday, October 15, 2020

Gregory AcsDeveloping Individual and Community Level Metrics to Measure Mobility from Poverty
Gregory Acs, Vice President, Income and Benefits Policy, Urban Institute
Video of this seminar is available on the IRP YouTube Channel

Thursday, October 22, 2020

James SullivanFighting Poverty One Family at a Time: Experimental Evidence from an Intervention with Holistic, Individualized, Wrap-Around Services
James Sullivan, Gilbert F. Schaefer College Professor of Economics, Department of Economics, University of Notre Dame
Video of this seminar is available on the IRP YouTube Channel


Thursday, October 29, 2020

Maggie JonesThe EITC and Intergenerational Mobility
Maggie Jones, Senior Economist, Center for Economic Studies, U.S. Census Bureau
 

Thursday, November 5, 2020

Laura Tach

The Place-Based Turn in Federal Policy: Implications for Urban Demography & Inequality
Laura Tach, Associate Professor and Director of Graduate Studies, Policy Analysis & Management, Cornell University 

Thursday, November 12, 2020

APPAM – NO SEMINAR

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Matthew ClairPrivilege and Punishment in an Era of Mass Criminalization
Matthew Clair, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Stanford University

Thursday, November 26, 2020

THANKSGIVING – NO SEMINAR 

Thursday, December 3, 2020

Jens LudwigPersonalized Education
Jens Ludwig, Edwin A. and Betty L. Bergman Distinguished Service Professor, Harris School of Public Policy; Director of the University of Chicago’s Crime Lab, University of Chicago
 

Thursday, December 10, 2020

Carolyn BarnesIt’s Who You Know: The Politics of Race, Poverty, and Social Policy in the Rural South
Carolyn Barnes, Assistant Professor, Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University