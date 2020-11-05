2020 Fall IRP Seminar Calendar

The fall seminars are being held virtually and connection information is sent to those on the IRP Seminar list in advance. If a video of the past seminar is available a link is provided to the IRP YouTube Channel.
Thursday, September 3, 2020
Return Migration Decisions and Declining Earnings: Immigrants in Linked Survey and Administrative Data
Randall Akee, Associate Professor, Luskin School of Public Affairs, University of California, Los Angeles
Video of this seminar is available on the IRP YouTube Channel.
Thursday, September 10, 2020
Presence and Persistence of Poverty in U.S. Tax Data
Jeff Larrimore, Section Chief, Consumer and Community Development Research, Federal Reserve Board
Thursday, September 17, 2020
Pain and Politics in the Heart of America
Jennifer Silva, Assistant Professor, Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, Indiana University
Thursday, September 24, 2020
Law and Order? Associations between Payday Lending Legislation and AFS Use By Degree of Enforcement
Cliff Robb, Associate Professor, Consumer Science Department, University of Wisconsin–Madison
Thursday, October 1, 2020
Does the Labor Market Give Credit for Learning Online? Online Course-Taking in High School and Later Labor Market Outcomes
Carolyn Heinrich, Patricia and Rodes Hart Professor of Public Policy and Education, and Economics, Department of Leadership, Policy, and Organizations, Vanderbilt University
Thursday, October 8, 2020 – canceled
A Population Approach to Understanding Health and Aging in Autistic Adults
Lauren Bishop, Assistant Professor, Sandra Rosenbaum School of Social Work, University of Wisconsin–Madison
Thursday, October 15, 2020
Developing Individual and Community Level Metrics to Measure Mobility from Poverty
Gregory Acs, Vice President, Income and Benefits Policy, Urban Institute
Thursday, October 22, 2020
Fighting Poverty One Family at a Time: Experimental Evidence from an Intervention with Holistic, Individualized, Wrap-Around Services
James Sullivan, Gilbert F. Schaefer College Professor of Economics, Department of Economics, University of Notre Dame
Thursday, October 29, 2020
The EITC and Intergenerational Mobility
Maggie Jones, Senior Economist, Center for Economic Studies, U.S. Census Bureau
Thursday, November 5, 2020
The Place-Based Turn in Federal Policy: Implications for Urban Demography & Inequality
Laura Tach, Associate Professor and Director of Graduate Studies, Policy Analysis & Management, Cornell University
Thursday, November 12, 2020
APPAM – NO SEMINAR
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Privilege and Punishment in an Era of Mass Criminalization
Matthew Clair, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Stanford University
Thursday, November 26, 2020
THANKSGIVING – NO SEMINAR
Thursday, December 3, 2020
Personalized Education
Jens Ludwig, Edwin A. and Betty L. Bergman Distinguished Service Professor, Harris School of Public Policy; Director of the University of Chicago’s Crime Lab, University of Chicago
Thursday, December 10, 2020
It’s Who You Know: The Politics of Race, Poverty, and Social Policy in the Rural South
Carolyn Barnes, Assistant Professor, Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University