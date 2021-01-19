University of Wisconsin–Madison
INSTITUTE FOR RESEARCH ON POVERTY
Research | Training | Policy | Practice

2021 Spring IRP Seminar Calendar

The spring seminars are being held virtually and connection information is sent to those on the IRP Seminar list in advance. If a video of the past seminar is available a link is provided to the IRP YouTube Channel.

Thursday, January 21, 2021

Manasi Deshpande

Beyond Health: Non-Health Risk and the Value of Disability Insurance
Manasi Deshpande, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, University of Chicago 


Thursday, January 28, 2021

Jessica SimesPunishing Places: The Geography of Mass Imprisonment in America
Jessica Simes, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Boston University 


Thursday, February 4, 2021

Monica BellPolicing and Residential Segregation: Toward a Research and Policy Agenda
Monica Bell, Associate Professor, Yale Law School and Department of Sociology, Yale University 


Thursday, February 11, 2021

Beth ShinnIn the Midst of Plenty: Homelessness and What to Do About It
Beth Shinn, Cornelius Vanderbilt Chair and Professor, Department of Human and Organizational Development, Vanderbilt University 


Thursday, February 18, 2021

Amelie Hecht

TBA
Amelie Hecht, National Poverty Fellow, Office of Planning, Research, and Evaluation (OPRE), University of Wisconsin–Madison 


Thursday, February 25, 2021

Prentiss DantzlerTemporary Housing or Permanent Communities? Public Housing, Poverty Spells, and Neighborhood Dynamics
Prentiss Dantzler, Assistant Professor, Urban Studies Institute, Andrew Young School of Policy Studies, Georgia State University 


Thursday, March 4, 2021

Eva RosenThe Voucher Promise: “Section 8” and the Fate of an American Neighborhood
Eva Rosen, Assistant Professor, McCourt School of Public Policy, Georgetown University 


Thursday, March 11, 2021

Christina J. Cross

Color, Class, and Context: Examining Heterogeneous Family Structure Effects
Christina Cross, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Sociology, Harvard University 


Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – Brown Bag

Adrian H. Huerta

TBA
Adrian Huerta, Assistant Professor, Rossier School of Education, University of Southern California 


Thursday, April 8, 2021

Mariana AmorimUniversal Cash Transfers and Parental Spending on Children: The Case of the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend
Mariana Amorim, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Washington State University 


Thursday, April 15, 2021

Anna Gassman PinesParents Working in the Service Sector During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Effects on Economic and Psychological Well-Being
Anna Gassman Pines, WLF Bass Connections Associate Professor, Sanford School of Public Policy, and Associate Professor, Department of Psychology and Neuroscience, Duke University 


Thursday, April 22, 2021

Elizabeth CascioToward a Production Function for Preschool Education
Elizabeth Cascio, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, Dartmouth College 


Thursday, April 29, 2021

Christopher MullerThe Political Economy of Incarceration in the Cotton South, 1910–1925
Christopher Muller, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, University of California, Berkeley

 