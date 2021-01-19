2021 Spring IRP Seminar Calendar

The spring seminars are being held virtually and connection information is sent to those on the IRP Seminar list in advance. If a video of the past seminar is available a link is provided to the IRP YouTube Channel.

Thursday, January 21, 2021

Beyond Health: Non-Health Risk and the Value of Disability Insurance

Manasi Deshpande, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, University of Chicago

Thursday, January 28, 2021

Punishing Places: The Geography of Mass Imprisonment in America

Jessica Simes, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Boston University

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Policing and Residential Segregation: Toward a Research and Policy Agenda

Monica Bell, Associate Professor, Yale Law School and Department of Sociology, Yale University

Thursday, February 11, 2021

In the Midst of Plenty: Homelessness and What to Do About It

Beth Shinn, Cornelius Vanderbilt Chair and Professor, Department of Human and Organizational Development, Vanderbilt University

Thursday, February 18, 2021

TBA

Amelie Hecht, National Poverty Fellow, Office of Planning, Research, and Evaluation (OPRE), University of Wisconsin–Madison

Thursday, February 25, 2021

Temporary Housing or Permanent Communities? Public Housing, Poverty Spells, and Neighborhood Dynamics

Prentiss Dantzler, Assistant Professor, Urban Studies Institute, Andrew Young School of Policy Studies, Georgia State University

Thursday, March 4, 2021

The Voucher Promise: “Section 8” and the Fate of an American Neighborhood

Eva Rosen, Assistant Professor, McCourt School of Public Policy, Georgetown University

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Color, Class, and Context: Examining Heterogeneous Family Structure Effects

Christina Cross, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Sociology, Harvard University

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – Brown Bag

TBA

Adrian Huerta, Assistant Professor, Rossier School of Education, University of Southern California

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Universal Cash Transfers and Parental Spending on Children: The Case of the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend

Mariana Amorim, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Washington State University

Thursday, April 15, 2021

Parents Working in the Service Sector During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Effects on Economic and Psychological Well-Being

Anna Gassman Pines, WLF Bass Connections Associate Professor, Sanford School of Public Policy, and Associate Professor, Department of Psychology and Neuroscience, Duke University

Thursday, April 22, 2021

Toward a Production Function for Preschool Education

Elizabeth Cascio, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, Dartmouth College

Thursday, April 29, 2021

The Political Economy of Incarceration in the Cotton South, 1910–1925

Christopher Muller, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, University of California, Berkeley

