2021 Spring IRP Seminar Calendar

The spring seminars are being held virtually and connection information is sent to those on the IRP Seminar list in advance. If a video of the past seminar is available a link is provided to the IRP YouTube Channel.
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Beyond Health: Non-Health Risk and the Value of Disability Insurance
Manasi Deshpande, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, University of Chicago
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Punishing Places: The Geography of Mass Imprisonment in America
Jessica Simes, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Boston University
Thursday, February 4, 2021
Policing and Residential Segregation: Toward a Research and Policy Agenda
Monica Bell, Associate Professor, Yale Law School and Department of Sociology, Yale University
Thursday, February 11, 2021
In the Midst of Plenty: Homelessness and What to Do About It
Beth Shinn, Cornelius Vanderbilt Chair and Professor, Department of Human and Organizational Development, Vanderbilt University
Thursday, February 18, 2021
TBA
Amelie Hecht, National Poverty Fellow, Office of Planning, Research, and Evaluation (OPRE), University of Wisconsin–Madison
Thursday, February 25, 2021
Temporary Housing or Permanent Communities? Public Housing, Poverty Spells, and Neighborhood Dynamics
Prentiss Dantzler, Assistant Professor, Urban Studies Institute, Andrew Young School of Policy Studies, Georgia State University
Thursday, March 4, 2021
The Voucher Promise: “Section 8” and the Fate of an American Neighborhood
Eva Rosen, Assistant Professor, McCourt School of Public Policy, Georgetown University
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Color, Class, and Context: Examining Heterogeneous Family Structure Effects
Christina Cross, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Sociology, Harvard University
Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – Brown Bag
TBA
Adrian Huerta, Assistant Professor, Rossier School of Education, University of Southern California
Thursday, April 8, 2021
Universal Cash Transfers and Parental Spending on Children: The Case of the Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend
Mariana Amorim, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, Washington State University
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Parents Working in the Service Sector During the COVID-19 Pandemic: Effects on Economic and Psychological Well-Being
Anna Gassman Pines, WLF Bass Connections Associate Professor, Sanford School of Public Policy, and Associate Professor, Department of Psychology and Neuroscience, Duke University
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Toward a Production Function for Preschool Education
Elizabeth Cascio, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, Dartmouth College
Thursday, April 29, 2021
The Political Economy of Incarceration in the Cotton South, 1910–1925
Christopher Muller, Assistant Professor, Department of Sociology, University of California, Berkeley