Visiting Poverty Scholars Program 2026–2027, Application Deadline: 4/3/2026, 11:59 p.m. CDT

About the Program

The Institute for Research on Poverty (IRP) at the University of Wisconsin–Madison invites applications from U.S.-based scholars from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to apply for its Visiting Poverty Scholars Program.

Applicants may choose to visit IRP or any one of its U.S. Collaborative of Poverty Centers (CPC) partners (see text box on right) for five days to interact with that center’s resident faculty, present a poverty-related seminar, and become acquainted with staff and resources. Visiting scholars will confer with a faculty host, who will arrange for interactions​​ with others on campus.

About IRP

IRP is a center for interdisciplinary research into the causes and consequences of poverty and inequality in the United States and the impact of related policies and programs.

As the National Research Center on Poverty & Economic Mobility sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, IRP coordinates the U.S. Collaborative of Poverty Centers (CPC). IRP and its partner centers support and train poverty and economic mobility scholars. In addition, IRP provides relevant, cutting-edge research on a wide range of topics with the goal of improving the effectiveness of public policies to reduce poverty and its consequences.

Terms

Eligibility

Applicants must be PhD-holding, U.S.-based poverty scholars at any career level who are from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. To meet the economically disadvantaged definition, applicants must meet one or more of the following criteria: