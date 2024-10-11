National Dissertation Award for Research on Poverty and Economic Mobility 2025–2026: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

If you still have clarifying questions regarding the submission of proposals after consulting our website, please contact us at irpapply@ssc.wisc.edu.



I am a graduate student at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Am I eligible? No, University of Wisconsin–Madison dissertators are ineligible for funding under this award.

I forgot to submit part of my proposal with my application. Can I go back and edit? Please resend your application file to irpapply@ssc.wisc.edu as a single PDF and we will update your information with the correct file.

Do the page limits include space for references/citations? No, the application page limits do not include references/citations. Those can be added at the end and will not be included in the page limit.

How much indirect costs can my institution bill to this grant? Applicants are encouraged to request that their home institution forego or charge minimal indirect costs. However, there is no requirement that home institutions forego indirect costs.

Is there a template for curriculum vitae that must be submitted as part of the application? No, there is no set template required for CVs.

Are international students eligible to apply? Yes, international students are eligible to apply as long as they are attending a U.S. University (other than UW–Madison).