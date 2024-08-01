2024-2025 Graduate Research Fellows Program Call for Applications Due 08/21/2024

About the Program

Ph.D. students in the social sciences at UW–Madison who have an interest in U.S. poverty and economic mobility research and expect to complete a related dissertation are eligible to apply for the Institute for Research on Poverty’s (IRP) Graduate Research Fellows (GRF) Program.

The elements of the GRF program are:

attendance at the IRP Seminar Series;

participation in weekly Fellowship training meetings;

eligibility to apply for financial support for research training;

eligibility to apply to access the Wisconsin Administrative Data Core (WADC) for use in their dissertation research on a US-based poverty research topic; and

eligibility to compete for an IRP Dissertation Research Fellowship in the final years of their Ph.D. program.

About IRP

IRP is a center for interdisciplinary research into the causes and consequences of poverty and inequality and the impact of related policies and programs. As the National Research Center on Poverty and Economic Mobility sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, IRP coordinates the U.S. Collaborative of Poverty Centers (CPC) in an integrated set of activities with the ultimate goal of improving the effectiveness of public policies to reduce poverty and inequality and their impacts on the well-being of the American people.

Terms

Eligibility

Ph.D. students in the social sciences who have completed their first year are eligible to apply for the IRP GRF program. Students should have an interest in poverty and economic mobility research and expect to complete a related dissertation. In selecting Fellows, preference is given to students working with an active IRP Affiliate or who receive financial support through IRP.

Fellowship Period

Programming for the GRF program begins on September 1, 2024, and goes until the end of the academic year.

Commitment

GRF students are expected to:

participate in IRP seminars and GRF meetings regularly;

provide their peers with appropriate feedback and support;

commit to develop their skills and knowledge as interdisciplinary poverty researchers; and

become active members of the IRP community at UW and beyond.

IRP Seminar Series: Fellows are expected to consistently attend the regular IRP Seminar Series held in person on Thursdays from 12:15–1:30 pm during the academic year. Limited exceptions will be considered for teaching conflicts or job market travel.

Training Seminar Meetings: Most training seminar meetings occur on campus on Thursdays from 1:45–3:00 pm during the academic year. Meeting times may change occasionally throughout the year to accommodate conference attendance and other events at IRP. Receipt of other support (described below) depends on regular attendance at the training seminar meetings.

Meeting content comprises:

substantive policy and research discussions that are connected with the IRP seminar themes and often include a guest speaker;

methodological training and discussions, which are also frequently linked with seminar presentations;

peer support and mentoring on poverty-related research;

professional training sessions that focus on preparing students for responsibilities associated with their research careers; and

support of students’ dissemination of research.

We will use UW Canvas for file sharing and course organization. https://canvas.wisc.edu/courses/429908

Students can self-enroll at this URL: https://canvas.wisc.edu/enroll/X6EGJL

Application Instructions

Applicants should provide the following materials as a single PDF file through the online Application Form:

your curriculum vitae a one-page or less description of:

your graduate student status;

your research plans and dissertation topic; and

how being in GRF will advance your work related to US-based poverty research.

Contact

Questions should be directed to: irpapply@ssc.wisc.edu

Timeline