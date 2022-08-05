2022-2023 Graduate Research Fellows Program Call for Applications – Due 8/22/2022

Application Deadline: Friday, August 22, 2022

View/download full call in PDF format

About Program

The IRP Graduate Research Fellows (GRF) Program is conducted for Ph.D. students in the social sciences at UW–Madison who have an interest in poverty research and expect to complete a related dissertation.

The GRF program and meetings comprise:

substantive policy and research discussions that are connected with the IRP seminar themes (e.g., welfare reform, economic and social inequality, etc.) and may at times include a guest speaker;

methodological training and discussions, which are also frequently linked with seminar presentations;

professional training sessions that focus on preparing students for responsibilities associated with their research careers; and

support of students’ dissemination of research.

Most training seminar meetings occur on Thursdays from 10:45–11:45 am at IRP during the academic year. Meeting times may change occasionally throughout the year to accommodate conference attendance and other events at IRP. Meetings will be held in-person for the 2022–2023 academic year.

Fellows are expected to consistently attend the regular IRP seminar on Thursdays from 12:15–1:30 unless they have a class or teaching conflict.

About IRP

IRP is a center for interdisciplinary research into the causes and consequences of poverty and inequality and the impact of related policies and programs. As the National Poverty Research Center sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, IRP coordinates the U.S. Collaborative of Poverty Centers (CPC) in an integrated set of activities with the ultimate goal of improving the effectiveness of public policies to reduce poverty and inequality and their impacts on the well-being of the American people.

Terms

Eligibility

The IRP Graduate Research Fellows (GRF) Program is conducted for Ph.D. students in the social sciences who have completed their first year. Students should have an interest in poverty research and expect to complete a related dissertation. In selecting fellows, preference is given to those who receive financial support through IRP and/or are working with an IRP affiliate.

Research Support

Active IRP Graduate Research Fellows who are close to finishing their studies, and are sponsored by an on-campus Affiliate, are eligible to compete for an IRP Dissertation Research Fellowship that provides a year of support to complete their doctoral dissertation. Calls for applications are released in February. The funding is made possible by support from the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Other Support

Active IRP Graduate Research Fellows beyond their first year of graduate school are eligible to request support for their research training up to $725 per year. Support can be for:

research support for costs related to data collection such as transcription, participant payments or mileage [To apply submit one page write up of the research including a brief budget justification to IRP’s Associate Director for Training and Research].

for conference travel and registration fees associated with presenting a poverty-research-related poster or paper at a research conference [To apply, submit application for conference attendance support to IRP’s Associate Director for Training and Research].

Application Instructions

Applicants should provide the following materials as a single PDF file through the online Application Form:

your curriculum vitae; a one-page or less description of: your graduate student status and your research plans for your remaining time at UW and/or dissertation topic;

how your research interests relate to the study of poverty; and

why you think you would benefit from participating in the GRF program.

Contacts

Questions should be directed to: irpapply@ssc.wisc.edu

Timeline